Scopus Asset Management L.P. Has $59.64 Million Stock Position in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 685,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,218 shares during the quarter. Tempur Sealy International comprises approximately 1.9% of Scopus Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.27% of Tempur Sealy International worth $59,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,935,000 after purchasing an additional 120,656 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 126,541 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,436,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,868,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $430,000. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPX traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.10. 4,148,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,910,163. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $100.39.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $871.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.15 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 70.68% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 1,098,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $101,697,086.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 9,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $922,553.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,454 shares in the company, valued at $25,160,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,108,242 shares of company stock valued at $102,636,235. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from to in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.18.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

