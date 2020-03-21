Scopus Asset Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 858,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,900 shares during the quarter. Aaron’s comprises approximately 1.6% of Scopus Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned 1.28% of Aaron’s worth $49,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Aaron’s during the fourth quarter valued at $1,737,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Aaron’s by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 5,845 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Aaron’s by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 463,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,460,000 after buying an additional 119,499 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Aaron’s during the fourth quarter valued at $1,035,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the 4th quarter worth about $1,284,000. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Aaron’s from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Aaron’s from $88.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Aaron’s from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.78.

Shares of AAN traded down $3.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,241,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,279. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.83. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $78.65.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Aaron’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 4.11%.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

