Scopus Asset Management L.P. Invests $13.29 Million in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,190,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $13,291,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 56,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 22,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 44,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 23,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. 62.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.52. The stock had a trading volume of 126,042,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,694,888. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.