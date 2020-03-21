Scopus Asset Management L.P. Invests $3.43 Million in Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 296,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,430,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.36% of Virgin Galactic as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPCE. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,360,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter worth $13,961,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter worth $3,743,000. Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter worth $2,310,000. Finally, united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter worth $1,294,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SPCE traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.23. The stock had a trading volume of 21,361,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,661,496. Virgin Galactic Holdings has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $42.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.51.

Several research analysts recently commented on SPCE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic, LLC provides spaceline services. The company offers suborbital research flights to scientific research community. It also operates a spaceport for astronaut training and flights operations.Virgin Galactic, LLC was founded in 2004 and is based in Mojave, California with additional offices in Las Cruces, New York, London, Pasadena, and Washington, DC Virgin Galactic, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Virgin Group Ltd.

