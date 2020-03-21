Scopus Asset Management L.P. Lowers Holdings in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 51.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,182 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned 0.20% of Burlington Stores worth $30,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 179.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.38.

NYSE:BURL traded up $7.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.01. 1,951,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354,685. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.13 and its 200-day moving average is $212.19. Burlington Stores Inc has a 12-month low of $105.67 and a 12-month high of $250.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 131.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Burlington Stores Inc will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Burlington Stores news, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total value of $5,797,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 141,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,798,753.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

