Scopus Asset Management L.P. Makes New $14.17 Million Investment in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,168,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 41,453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,583,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 28,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In related news, Director William Dries acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $425.31 per share, with a total value of $425,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,017.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.70, for a total value of $10,090,928.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,584 shares of company stock valued at $40,631,651. Insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDG traded down $3.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $302.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,093,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,417. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $200.06 and a fifty-two week high of $673.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $560.19 and a 200-day moving average of $558.36.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on TransDigm Group from $655.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $591.77.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.