Scopus Asset Management L.P. Makes New $8.14 Million Investment in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,142,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 18,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 50,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

JCI stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.91. 12,206,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,447,289. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 12 month low of $23.96 and a 12 month high of $44.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.21. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.06%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JCI. UBS Group began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.11.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $877,035.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,151,058.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

