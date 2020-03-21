Scopus Asset Management L.P. Purchases 288,123 Shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 67.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 717,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 288,123 shares during the quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned 0.88% of Ferro worth $10,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Ferro by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 131,354 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Ferro by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,036 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Ferro by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Ferro by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Ferro by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FOE shares. ValuEngine raised Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Gabelli lowered Ferro to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Ferro from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

In other news, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $213,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 692,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,860,763.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FOE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.54. 1,734,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159,971. Ferro Co. has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $21.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average of $12.88.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.09). Ferro had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 23.70%. The business had revenue of $245.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Ferro’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ferro Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

