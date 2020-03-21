Scopus Asset Management L.P. Purchases New Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 570,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,957,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.07% of Ryder System at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ryder System by 574.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after acquiring an additional 496,769 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Ryder System by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,394,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE R traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,666,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,984. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.98 and a beta of 1.83. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $67.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.02.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Ryder System had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback 1,500,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

In related news, insider John J. Diez bought 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.04 per share, for a total transaction of $123,630.00. Also, CFO Scott T. Parker bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.21 per share, for a total transaction of $465,125.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 18,250 shares of company stock worth $681,780 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.43.

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

