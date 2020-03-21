Scopus Asset Management L.P. Raises Position in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 55.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,950,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 699,100 shares during the quarter. Guess? makes up about 1.4% of Scopus Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned 2.97% of Guess? worth $43,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GES. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Guess? during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Guess? by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Guess? in the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guess? in the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Guess? by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GES traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.04. The stock had a trading volume of 7,131,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $577.62 million, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.83. Guess?, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $23.58.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Guess? had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $842.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Guess?, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GES shares. TheStreet lowered Guess? from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Guess? in a research report on Sunday, December 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Guess? in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Guess? from $24.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised Guess? from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

