Scopus Asset Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,068,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 107,900 shares during the quarter. Arconic accounts for approximately 1.1% of Scopus Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.25% of Arconic worth $32,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARNC. Robecosam AG raised its position in Arconic by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 710,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 813.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arconic alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ARNC traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.25. 8,236,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,173,278. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Arconic Inc has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $34.27.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Arconic Inc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.79%.

In related news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 32,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $1,000,647.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,499.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ARNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus upgraded Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Arconic in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Arconic from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Arconic in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.30.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.