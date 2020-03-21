Scopus Asset Management L.P. Reduces Stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 85.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 270,263 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $6,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 1.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,277,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 842.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after buying an additional 47,034 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 5.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 315,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,925,000 after buying an additional 17,608 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 3,800 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $624,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,788 shares in the company, valued at $8,344,468.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $2,250,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,605,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KSU shares. Stephens raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $190.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Kansas City Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.88.

Shares of NYSE:KSU traded down $7.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,493,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,025. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $178.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.97.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $729.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

