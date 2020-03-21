Scopus Asset Management L.P. Sells 105,000 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 45.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 105,000 shares during the quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $14,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,031,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $585,736,000 after purchasing an additional 13,144 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,009,559 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $583,213,000 after acquiring an additional 435,998 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,383,326 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $510,307,000 after acquiring an additional 940,447 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,307,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $268,678,000 after acquiring an additional 230,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,994,529 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $232,203,000 after acquiring an additional 47,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROST traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.90. 9,996,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,177,042. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.89 and its 200-day moving average is $111.76. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.30 and a 12-month high of $124.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 50.11% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROST. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up from $131.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $129.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Ross Stores to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.48.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

