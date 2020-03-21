Scopus Asset Management L.P. Takes $11.44 Million Position in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 436,636 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,435,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.59% of Meritor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTOR. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritor in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,459,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meritor by 220.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 491,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,865,000 after purchasing an additional 337,800 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meritor by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,973,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,240,000 after purchasing an additional 232,720 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Meritor by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 336,939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 153,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Meritor by 19,050.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 153,204 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 152,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritor alerts:

NYSE MTOR traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.19. 2,151,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,858. Meritor Inc has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $27.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.61 million, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.00.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Meritor had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 71.38%. The business had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritor Inc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTOR. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Meritor in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.92.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

Read More: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.