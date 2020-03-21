Scopus Asset Management L.P. Takes $14.05 Million Position in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 160,000 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $14,048,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned 0.06% of Best Buy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $86.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Best Buy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.94.

Best Buy stock traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,850,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,869,046. Best Buy Co Inc has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $91.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.81. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.14.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 36.24%.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $34,304.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,593.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 3,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $199,854.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,639,998.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,558,824 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

