Scopus Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 820,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,084,000. Hub Group comprises 1.4% of Scopus Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 2.41% of Hub Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,080,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,401,000 after buying an additional 53,090 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 527,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,068,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,078,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 410,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,056,000 after buying an additional 8,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 345,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,727,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HUBG traded down $1.75 on Friday, reaching $42.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,550. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.61. Hub Group Inc has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $60.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $900.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.88 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hub Group Inc will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUBG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hub Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.89.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

