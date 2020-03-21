Scopus Asset Management L.P. Trims Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 33,300 shares during the quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $13,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in FedEx by 2.9% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in FedEx by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in FedEx by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,537 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in FedEx by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in FedEx by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,458 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FDX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on FedEx from to in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank cut FedEx to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on FedEx from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on FedEx from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.72.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,476,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,088,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.29. The stock has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of -79.90, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.57. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $199.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.06 per share, with a total value of $555,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,214,203.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $2,080,416.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,050 shares in the company, valued at $22,214,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

