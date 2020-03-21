Selfkey (KEY) Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Selfkey token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, Binance and Tidex. In the last week, Selfkey has traded up 18.8% against the US dollar. Selfkey has a market cap of $2.97 million and $925,217.00 worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00053809 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000615 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $266.45 or 0.04292613 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00069926 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00038164 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006218 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016059 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00012043 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003771 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

Selfkey is a token. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,011,648,715 tokens. The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey. The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Selfkey

Selfkey can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Tidex, Kucoin, ABCC, RightBTC, IDEX and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

