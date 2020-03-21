SelfSell (SSC) Market Cap Hits $44,978.05

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 21st. One SelfSell coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, OKEx and Bitinka. SelfSell has a market cap of $44,978.05 and $4,238.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SelfSell has traded down 39.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00036758 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000182 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

SelfSell Profile

SelfSell (SSC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. The official website for SelfSell is www.selfsell.com. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SelfSell

SelfSell can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, OKEx and Bitinka. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfSell should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SelfSell using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

