Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Position Reduced by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,047 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $5,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,236,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,107,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $88.13 and a twelve month high of $161.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.57.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.65%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $1,284,350.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,946,719.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $246,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SRE shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $176.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $171.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.67.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

