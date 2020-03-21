Semux (SEM) One Day Volume Tops $23,702.00

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 21st. During the last seven days, Semux has traded up 20.5% against the dollar. Semux has a market cap of $806,835.98 and $23,702.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Semux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0635 or 0.00001056 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00035885 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00027095 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00016994 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003229 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005029 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002602 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000053 BTC.

SEM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official website is www.semux.org. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject.

Semux can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

