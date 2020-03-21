Semux (SEM) Price Tops $0.0655 on Top Exchanges

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Semux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0655 or 0.00001045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Semux has a total market capitalization of $833,249.53 and approximately $24,636.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Semux has traded 25.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00036857 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00026812 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00017041 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003154 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005086 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002611 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Semux

Semux (SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official website is www.semux.org. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject.

Semux Coin Trading

Semux can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

