Sentient Coin Market Cap Reaches $448,897.79 (SEN)

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 21st. In the last seven days, Sentient Coin has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One Sentient Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Ethfinex and IDEX. Sentient Coin has a market capitalization of $448,897.79 and approximately $8,554.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sentient Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.22 or 0.01156419 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00046693 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00034584 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded down 51.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007237 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00173325 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008122 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00089676 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Sentient Coin Profile

SEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin’s total supply is 1,762,262,602 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,262,603 coins. Sentient Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sentient Coin is consensus.ai.

Sentient Coin Coin Trading

Sentient Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentient Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentient Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentient Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentient Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.