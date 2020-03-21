Sentinel Protocol Market Cap Tops $4.84 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Sentinel Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Upbit, IDEX and Bilaxy. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.84 million and approximately $868,080.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lisk (LSK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00016846 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00020348 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00015165 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000841 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 706.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00014803 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005992 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006172 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a token. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 343,043,925 tokens. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sentinel Protocol Token Trading

Sentinel Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, GDAC, Upbit, BitForex, DDEX, IDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

