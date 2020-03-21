Sentivate (SNTVT) Hits Market Cap of $1.33 Million

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Sentivate has a market cap of $1.33 million and $79,364.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sentivate has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One Sentivate token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, STEX and LATOKEN.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Sentivate

Sentivate is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,328,133,661 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate. Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com.

Sentivate Token Trading

Sentivate can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

