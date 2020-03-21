Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 608.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,031 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.18% of Service Co. International worth $15,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCI. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 552.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 242.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 173.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Service Co. International news, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $102,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,154,634.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John H. Faulk sold 43,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $2,252,892.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,655.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 405,672 shares of company stock worth $20,835,403 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCI opened at $35.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.77. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $34.45 and a 12 month high of $52.89.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $850.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.30 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 20.05%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Service Co. International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

