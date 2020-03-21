Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,680 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Servicemaster Global were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SERV. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Servicemaster Global in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Servicemaster Global by 2,014.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Servicemaster Global in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in Servicemaster Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in Servicemaster Global in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000.

In other Servicemaster Global news, CEO Naren K. Gursahaney acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.32 per share, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,786.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark E. Tomkins acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.82 per share, for a total transaction of $35,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,253 shares in the company, valued at $725,462.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $305,260 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SERV opened at $24.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.34. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $58.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $507.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.42 million. Servicemaster Global had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SERV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.22.

About Servicemaster Global

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

