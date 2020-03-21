ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC decreased its holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,630 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $22,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.35, for a total transaction of $472,573.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,700,037.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.56, for a total transaction of $7,112,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,828.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,104 shares of company stock worth $37,908,647 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW opened at $254.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.70 billion, a PE ratio of 80.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.32. ServiceNow Inc has a one year low of $213.99 and a one year high of $362.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $328.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $332.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $304.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $308.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.89.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.