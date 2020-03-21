ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Stock Position Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.08% of ServiceNow worth $41,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 668.8% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW opened at $254.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.40. ServiceNow Inc has a 12 month low of $213.99 and a 12 month high of $362.95. The company has a market capitalization of $52.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.35, a PEG ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.32.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.18, for a total value of $3,754,308.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,867,155.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.56, for a total transaction of $7,112,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $331,828.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,104 shares of company stock worth $37,908,647 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NOW shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.89.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

