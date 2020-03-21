SHIELD 24 Hour Volume Hits $102.00 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. In the last week, SHIELD has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. SHIELD has a total market cap of $64,857.09 and approximately $102.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,323.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.21 or 0.02138357 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $229.78 or 0.03633863 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00618485 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015696 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00666131 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00080824 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00026702 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00535438 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SHIELD is www.shieldx.sh.

Buying and Selling SHIELD

SHIELD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.