Shift Trading Up 5.7% Over Last Week (SHIFT)

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Shift has a total market cap of $295,875.67 and approximately $488.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shift coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000340 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin, IDAX and Upbit. Over the last seven days, Shift has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shift Coin Profile

Shift (CRYPTO:SHIFT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,812,974 coins. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Shift’s official website is www.shiftnrg.org. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Shift

Shift can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Livecoin and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

