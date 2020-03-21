ShowHand One Day Trading Volume Reaches $506.00 (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 86.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One ShowHand token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Hotbit, Mercatox and HitBTC. During the last seven days, ShowHand has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. ShowHand has a market capitalization of $8,192.13 and $506.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ShowHand

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio.

ShowHand Token Trading

ShowHand can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, YoBit, Mercatox, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

