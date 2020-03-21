SIBCoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,816.00 (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. In the last week, SIBCoin has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One SIBCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0145 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Upbit, Livecoin and YoBit. SIBCoin has a total market cap of $265,774.08 and approximately $1,816.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,298.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.07 or 0.02144374 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $227.99 or 0.03619727 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.15 or 0.00621640 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015806 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00667301 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00080829 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00026839 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00539268 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,284,710 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.money.

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

SIBCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, BTC-Alpha, C-CEX, Bittrex, Upbit, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

