Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.90 Million

Analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) will announce $29.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.30 million. Sierra Bancorp reported sales of $29.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full year sales of $119.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $119.10 million to $120.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $122.90 million, with estimates ranging from $118.40 million to $125.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sierra Bancorp.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.80 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 26.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Sierra Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

NASDAQ:BSRR opened at $14.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.62 million, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.08 and a 200-day moving average of $26.54. Sierra Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $30.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 12.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 29.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 4,662 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 264,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,031,000 after buying an additional 12,076 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Bancorp (BSRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.