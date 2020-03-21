Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Position Boosted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 296.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 159,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.49% of Silicon Laboratories worth $24,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1,806.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 16,021 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $607,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 22,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 15,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 433,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,013,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sandeep P. Kumar sold 5,177 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $621,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,382,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,606,021. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock traded down $4.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.07. 566,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,361. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $65.09 and a twelve month high of $122.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $219.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

