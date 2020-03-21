Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 3.00

Media coverage about Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) has been trending positive on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Silvergate Capital earned a media sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Silvergate Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Shares of Silvergate Capital stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,907. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.59. Silvergate Capital has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.76 million for the quarter.

In other news, EVP John M. Bonino acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.14 per share, with a total value of $91,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,223.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

