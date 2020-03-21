Silverway Price Down 63.6% Over Last Week (SLV)

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 21st. In the last week, Silverway has traded 63.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Silverway has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and $26,397.00 worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Silverway token can now be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges including BitMart, Coinsbit and CoinLim.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,298.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.99 or 0.03619727 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003079 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00668367 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000505 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00063871 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00012094 BTC.

Silverway Profile

Silverway (CRYPTO:SLV) is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,009,999 tokens. The official message board for Silverway is medium.com/silverwayplatform. Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Silverway is silverway.io.

Buying and Selling Silverway

Silverway can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit, CoinLim and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Silverway should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Silverway using one of the exchanges listed above.

