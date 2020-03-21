Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.66 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) will post sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sinclair Broadcast Group’s earnings. Sinclair Broadcast Group posted sales of $722.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 129.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will report full year sales of $7.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.02 billion to $7.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 1.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBGI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.13.

In other news, major shareholder Frederick G. Smith purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $3,282,000.00. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 38.9% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2,016.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 26.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 83,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 17,676 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 66.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBGI opened at $13.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.40. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $66.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

