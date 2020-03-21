Single Collateral DAI (SAI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.00 Million

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Single Collateral DAI has a total market cap of $15.00 million and approximately $136,576.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Single Collateral DAI token can now be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00016388 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Single Collateral DAI has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Single Collateral DAI alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00054084 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000615 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.94 or 0.04361553 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00070398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00038173 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015993 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011888 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003725 BTC.

About Single Collateral DAI

Single Collateral DAI is a token. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 14,679,445 tokens. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The official website for Single Collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com.

Single Collateral DAI Token Trading

Single Collateral DAI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Single Collateral DAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Single Collateral DAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Single Collateral DAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Single Collateral DAI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Single Collateral DAI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.