SingularDTV (SNGLS) Price Reaches $0.0049 on Exchanges

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. SingularDTV has a market capitalization of $2.96 million and $240,306.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularDTV token can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ChaoEX, Liqui, Binance and Ethfinex. During the last week, SingularDTV has traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016168 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.80 or 0.02712801 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00195306 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00040799 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00036744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SingularDTV Token Profile

SingularDTV’s launch date was October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularDTV Token Trading

SingularDTV can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OKEx, Liqui, Ethfinex, ChaoEX, HitBTC, Binance and Braziliex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularDTV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

