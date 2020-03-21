SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

In other news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.87, for a total transaction of $248,101.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,850.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $169,236.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,186.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,900 shares of company stock worth $6,588,983. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SITE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 493.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 36,217 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 830,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,214 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter worth $390,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $58.16 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1 year low of $53.29 and a 1 year high of $119.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.