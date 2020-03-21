Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) by 69.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,882 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $5,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SIX. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,910,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,039,000 after buying an additional 90,282 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $566,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,334,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SIX. ValuEngine cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.45.

Shares of NYSE SIX traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.80. 5,934,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,455,969. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $59.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.85. The company has a market cap of $964.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.27.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $261.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Six Flags Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. Six Flags Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.64%.

In other news, CEO Mike Spanos bought 16,075 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.27 per share, for a total transaction of $502,665.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 70,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,159.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 50,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,162,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,494,016 shares of company stock worth $41,264,882. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

