Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 7,637 Shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Dover were worth $5,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Dover by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Dover by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DOV traded down $4.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,333,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,005. Dover Corp has a 12 month low of $65.90 and a 12 month high of $120.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.48 and its 200 day moving average is $107.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.46% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dover Corp will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

DOV has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

In related news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 357,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,887,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $36,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 346,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,644,384.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,622 shares of company stock worth $674,751 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

