Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 778,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,177 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $5,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth about $1,282,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 221,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. 17.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SIRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.95.

Shares of SIRI traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.44. 58,260,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,834,920. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $7.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average of $6.71. The stock has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Sirius XM had a net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 204.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.0133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James P. Holden sold 44,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $319,496.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 279,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,230.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 261,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $1,885,567.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,001,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,230,425.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

