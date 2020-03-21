Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 21,925 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in State Street were worth $6,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 632,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,411,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 750,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,359,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 105.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 261,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,456,000 after buying an additional 133,872 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 4.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 334,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,785,000 after buying an additional 13,248 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STT stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.67. 4,495,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,834,529. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.54. State Street Corp has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $85.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. State Street had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

In other news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 11,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $793,975.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

