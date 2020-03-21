Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 12,190 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,190 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in VF were worth $7,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in VF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in VF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in VF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 32,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in VF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in VF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Veronica Wu purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,145. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC traded down $4.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.78. 4,461,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,116,113. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. VF Corp has a 1-year low of $51.25 and a 1-year high of $100.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.42 and a 200-day moving average of $86.35.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VF Corp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

VFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered VF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on VF from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on VF from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.81.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

