Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Stock Position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,989 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $6,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 4,312.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 405.1% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PRU. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.62.

In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $401,225.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,088.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 33,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $3,236,640.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,189 shares in the company, valued at $9,168,604.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,344 shares of company stock worth $8,335,072 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRU traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.26. 6,519,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,357,917. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.57. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $106.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 7.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.41%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.64%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

