Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 67.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,975 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $6,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.62. The stock had a trading volume of 8,204,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,340,365. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $94.24. The firm has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.31 and a 200 day moving average of $83.00.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra upgraded shares of Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.54.

In related news, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $1,589,997.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.