Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $6.24 Million Position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 111.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,129 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $6,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 292.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1,938.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1,264.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMTD. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TD Ameritrade from $52.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded TD Ameritrade from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upgraded TD Ameritrade from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded TD Ameritrade from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. TD Ameritrade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

NASDAQ AMTD traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,788,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,442,731. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $27.70 and a 12 month high of $54.57.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

