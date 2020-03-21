Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $6.42 Million Position in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 35,531 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Baidu were worth $6,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 165.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,916,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $242,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,277 shares during the last quarter. COMPOSITE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,876,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 1,135.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 652,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $82,525,000 after purchasing an additional 600,034 shares during the last quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,837,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,761,000. 53.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Baidu stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.66. 5,608,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,968,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.89. Baidu Inc has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $186.22. The company has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.09, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.58.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Baidu from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Baidu from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Baidu in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Baidu from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.79.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

